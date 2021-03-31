Lenzing announces TENCEL(TM) #checkwhatsgood campaign to celebrate Earth Day 2021

LENZING, Austria, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year that brought sudden change to the world, a key focus in 2021 has been to restore life to the way it should be. Bringing the theme of this year's Earth Day, "RESTORE OUR EARTH™" to life, Lenzing's TENCEL™ brand will rollout a new action-oriented social media campaign, #checkwhatsgood. The campaign aims to bring attention to sustainable fashion and purchase habits alongside a variety of global and regional brands, designers and influencers. In addition, the TENCEL™ brand will continue its partnership with One Tree Planted for the third consecutive year and develop new partnerships with NGOs to drive consumer actions.

TENCEL™ makes a difference with #checkwhatsgood

With numerous fashion brands to choose from, consumers have been looking for ways to identify brands that truly emphasize on responsible production. As brick-and-mortar stores became inaccessible during the pandemic, shopping habits have shifted to almost exclusively online in many countries. To help restore consumer trust, Lenzing is launching #checkwhatsgood, an eco-conscious movement that runs on social media channels.

The campaign aims to encourage consumers to join the environmental responsible movement by making smart choices in fashion purchases. One of the campaign's main goals is to highlight the TENCEL™ logo as a mark of conscious design.

Additionally, the TENCEL™ brand will be running different activations. Instagram filters, pop quizzes and a few surprise influencer engagements are all in the lineup for Earth Day celebrations. The Instagram campaign will begin on April 01, and users can share photos and videos of what exactly is good for the planet and fashion industry.

Helping the world with existing and new partners

To build and create partnerships in support for a brighter future, Lenzing is supporting various Earth Month activations regionally. In the U.S. since 2019, Lenzing has supported the planting of more than 26,000 trees through partnership with One Tree Planted, a charity that helps global reforestation efforts. To reaffirm Lenzing's commitment, the TENCEL™ brand will initiate the planting of 10,000 trees.

Lenzing is also partnering with Lindungi Hutan, an NGO from Indonesia that focuses on website crowdfunding for planting trees, reforestation and one of the platforms that aim to save Indonesia from deforestation. The partnership will feature a campaign to drive donation for tree-planting in Indonesia.

Given consumer education is key to driving sustainability efforts, Lenzing will partner with Fashion Revolution Japan to conduct educational panel discussion and interactive workshops for consumers. Lastly, Lenzing will join hands with DripbyDrip, an NGO from Germany committed to tackling water issues in the fashion and textile industry. DripbyDrip will introduce an educational program to showcase how high water consumption and subsequent waste can be in manufacturing garments and highlight ways to reduce one's water footprint.

Championing sustainability from home

Nowadays, public safety is the first priority. While vaccinations have been rolled out, the rate of resuming to "normal" varies. As a result, Lenzing is developing a 7-day manual weekly checklist for followers to learn how to reduce carbon footprint and make the world a better place from the safety of their homes. The manual will highlight accomplishable little changes, including how and where to choose sustainable wear.

Earth Month is a valuable period to reflect on one's own ecological footprints and consider ways to reduce any impact on the planet. The TENCEL™ brand is committed to supporting the fashion industry's eco-movement and bringing sustainable choices for consumers.

Please check out #checkwhatsgood campaign on the TENCEL™ website and social media platforms from April 01, 2021 onward.

https://www.tencel.com/earth-day-2021

