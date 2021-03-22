Product Analytics is the Number One Measurement of Digital Success, New Report By Harvard Business Review Analytics Services Sponsored by Amplitude Shows

Product Analytics has overtaken legacy marketing analytics to measure digital customer experiences

AMSTERDAM, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplitude, the operating system for digital business, today unveiled sponsored research conducted by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services that reveals product analytics is the number one measurement for digital customer experiences. The survey and report, "Making the Leap to a Digital-First Enterprise," shows the shift in how digital business leaders are measuring the impact of digital experiences in the new era, with product analytics in the top spot over legacy measurement sources including web analytics, marketing attribution analytics, business intelligence tools and surveys.

Amplitude customers Ford Motor Company, Care.com, and Match were interviewed by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services for the report, which included insights from 295 global business executives at companies ranging in size from hundreds to tens of thousands of employees, across a variety of key industries. The report uncovered five new pillars critical to laying the foundation for digital business success in the new digital-first era, including:

"We are living through a digital-product revenue revolution, centered around using digital products to completely redesign the value we create for customers," said Jian Wei Hoh, head of business design at Ford Motor Company, in the report. "Everything that people do has a digital experience aspect to it. Digital products help us get closer to the customer by seamlessly integrating into their digital centric customer journeys."

"There are now two types of companies emerging faster than ever — digital disruptors and those being digitally disrupted," said Jennifer Johnson, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Amplitude. "To survive in this new digital-first era, companies need a fundamentally new approach to understanding digital customer behavior, predicting which behaviors translate to business outcomes and adapting digital experiences to maximize business outcomes. You cannot get this visibility through ad clicks and web traffic. The new digital business metric to unlocking growth is measuring where value is created and exchanged — in the digital product. Measuring digital success through this lens needs to be at the core of every digital business."

