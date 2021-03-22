Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair

- Sweet leads Board with eight new Board members from Dow, Solvay Group, KPMG, The Guardian Life Insurance Company, Zoetis, Lockheed Martin, Chobani, and BMO Financial Group

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst, the global expert in accelerating progress for women through workplace inclusion, welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet as its new Board Chair and eight new Board members to its Board of Directors.

Sweet, a current Board member, was elected as Board Chair on March 18. She succeeds former Lockheed Martin Chairman, President, and CEO, Marillyn Hewson. She is also the third woman to chair the Board. Sweet follows Hewson and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, the first woman to serve as Catalyst Board Chair.

Named Accenture CEO in September 2019, Sweet served as Chief Executive Officer of Accenture's business in North America. She is a member of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum and serves on the Board of Directors for the Business Roundtable. She also was named No. 1 on Fortune Magazine's 2020 "Most Powerful Women."

"I am honored to serve as the new Chair of the Catalyst Board and would like to thank Marillyn Hewson for her outstanding leadership and vision," said Sweet. "This is a pivotal time to rebuild and reimagine the world we live in, and in doing so, we can accelerate gender equality in all parts of business and society. I look forward to collaborating with our new Board members, along with Catalyst leaders and supporters, to drive a more inclusive and sustainable future for all."

The new appointees, who joined the Board in January and March, bring a wide range of experience to Catalyst's Board:

Hewson, who was elected as Board Chair in September 2019, served on the Catalyst Board of Directors for seven years. During her tenure as Chair, she helped Catalyst leadership successfully navigate through the pandemic, and provided considerable support through Lockheed Martin to our "Women and the Future of Work" research.

"I am proud of the meaningful work we've accomplished together at Catalyst. We've strengthened opportunities for women at every level, and we've supported women already leading in the workplace," said Hewson. "As I look to the future of Catalyst under Julie Sweet's leadership of our outstanding Board, I am confident we can continue to expand hope, equality, and leadership development for women."

The Catalyst Board of Directors works collaboratively with a Board of Advisors to guide the organization's strategy, and with Advisory Boards for operations in Canada and Europe.

"Marillyn has been a model of inclusive leadership and courageously helped lead Catalyst through these turbulent times," said Catalyst President and CEO Lorraine Hariton. "And we're grateful to have Julie's incredible vision, energy and expertise in leading our Board into the future."

About CatalystCatalyst is a global nonprofit working with some of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Founded in 1962, Catalyst drives change with pioneering research, practical tools, and proven solutions to accelerate and advance women into leadership—because progress for women is progress for everyone.

