Visage Raises $7M Series A Led by First Analysis to Streamline Candidate Sourcing for Large Enterprise Employers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visage, a collaborative candidate sourcing platform, today announced it has raised a $7 million Series A investment led by First Analysis with participation from existing investors Urban Innovation, LLC and NewFund Capital. The investment brings the total amount raised since inception in 2016 to $10.7 million.

The company plans to use the new funds to expand its AI and human-powered crowdsourcing system and to develop its new Platform solution that enables teams to increase productivity, automate candidate engagement, and integrate with existing applicant tracking systems.

"We've reached a pivotal point in technological advancements where we no longer have to spend our time scouring the internet and sourcing candidate profiles for hours at a time," said Joss Leufrancois, Co-Founder and CEO of Visage." At Visage, we intelligently train our systems to look for and find these profiles. Visage's combination of AI and a global team of human sourcers enables recruiters to save time and money, increasing efficiency and leaving more time for the human side of recruiting."

Visage's impressive roster of enterprise clients includes well-known brands like IBM, Cielo Talent, Siemens and Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy realized its Talent Acquisition (TA) team needs additional support to source high-quality passive candidates for critical roles and looked to Visage for help. "We needed to supplement our existing team with experienced support to help us find a pool of qualified and diverse candidates and move them through our process," said Mike Brown, Global Head of TA at Siemens Energy. "Visage's sourcing and marketing automation made it easy for us to do this along with full integration with our ATS system so we could track candidates through to hire."

According to a recruiting study printed in the Deloitte 2019 trend report, "only 12% of respondents reported having strong sourcing technology". First Analysis Managing Director Corey Greendale, who is joining Visage's board, explained, "Visage has created a tool that tackles this issue head-on by providing a sourcing technology that works directly with a recruiting team's needs. When teams need high-quality candidate profiles fast, we deliver a batch for review within hours. If a team prefers to do the sourcing independently, Visage's artificial intelligence tools help to extract key contact information and automate the outreach process instantly."

Along with Visage's core products, the company has also developed a large-scale diversity sourcing solution that allows enterprise clients to source based on their custom hiring needs. Visage recognizes employers' increasing need to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace and has created a Diversity Academy that hundreds of Visage sourcers from around the globe are required to attend. This elite group of certified sourcers work closely with enterprises' internal teams to qualify candidates using their skills in unconscious bias training.

About VisageVisage.jobs automates candidate discovery and engagement while enabling teams to increase productivity by building predictable candidate pipelines, increasing hiring efficiency, and simplifying team-based work management. With AI and human-powered sourcing capabilities, Visage is able to identify the most relevant skills and experience and deliver large batches of high-quality candidates who can be moved through the pipeline with automated engagement tools that fully integrate with top ATS systems.

Currently trusted and used by global enterprise businesses like Siemens, Nielsen, Cielo Talent and KPMG. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook, or learn more at visage.jobs.

About First AnalysisFirst Analysis is a leading venture capital investor. It has one of the longest records in venture capital, having invested more than $800 million across multiple highly diversified funds over four decades. First Analysis invests mainly in North America with a focus on its sectors of expertise: technology/SaaS, healthcare and environmental technology. It helps established companies become profitable leaders in large markets, funding growth plans and working closely with management in areas including strategy, recruitment, sales and marketing and corporate development. Its flexible approach targets investing $3-10 million as lead investor or as a syndicate partner bringing valuable perspective.

