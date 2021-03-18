Indivumed Announces Expansion Into Drug Development, Formation of Ix Therapeutics

Joint Venture with Xlife Sciences Will Enable Drug Development Programs for Focused Cancer Entities

HAMBURG, Germany, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivumed GmbH ("Indivumed") announced today the founding of Ix Therapeutics GmbH ("Ix Therapeutics"), a joint venture with Xlife Sciences AG ("Xlife Sciences"), which marks Indivumed's expansion into target discovery and early cancer drug development. The collaboration opens up completely new possibilities for cancer treatment. Initially, Ix Therapeutics will work with Veraxa Biotech AG ("Veraxa") to utilize their technology for rapid development of functional therapeutic antibodies, first focusing on colon and lung cancer.

"Our unique IndivuType multi-omics database together with the AI-Advanced Data Analytics platform can discover and validate numerous novel targets, while simultaneously putting them in a comprehensive biological and clinical context. This unique capability significantly enhances the probability of success in the clinical phase of drug development," said Prof. Dr. Hartmut Juhl, CEO and Founder of Indivumed. "By partnering with Xlife Sciences, and using Veraxa as a unique service provider, we are now able to fund the development of therapeutic antibodies against colorectal and lung cancer, which is a critical next step in realizing our vision of individualizing the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and delivering truly personalized medicine to patients."

The IndivuType database is the only multi-omics cancer database world-wide that integrates comprehensive clinical data from thousands of patients with whole genome sequencing, transcriptomics, proteomics, and phosphoproteomics data obtained under identical, highly standardized conditions from each patient. The development of a proprietary AI- Advanced Data Analytics Platform has built extensive knowledge around cancer cohorts and even individual patients providing unique, deep insights into cancer biology.

Indivumed significantly expands its offerings with this joint venture. From advanced high-quality biobank products and laboratory services with IndivuServ, to the deepest oncology multi-omics database available today offering discovery services and knowledge building around targets and biomarker with IndivuType, Ix Therapeutics is an evolutionary step in the company's history into drug development.

"We are fascinated by Indivumed's database IndivuType and its target discovery power," said Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of XLife Sciences. "The combination of Indivumed's discovery capabilities and the antibody development technology from Veraxa will result, within a short period of time, in new therapeutic tools against cancer and we are proud to participate in this groundbreaking achievement."

Indivumed will elaborate several novel targets which will be used exclusively by Ix Therapeutics for the development of functional therapeutic antibodies based on Veraxa's Droplet Microfluidic technology.

About IndivumedIndivumed is a physician's-led, integrated global oncology company. Our platform is an enabler for the next generation of precision oncology through our proprietary multi-omics cancer database and customized data analytics, underpinned by our global network of affiliated clinics with gold-standard quality of biospecimens. Through our unique platform, we offer specialized products and services that support our customers in biomarker and target discovery, drug development, clinical trials, individualized therapy and more. More information at www.indivumed.com

About Xlife Sciences AGXlife Sciences AG is a Swiss company focused on investing in promising technologies in the life science industry. Xlife Sciences AG is building the bridge from research and development to healthcare markets by supporting researchers and entrepreneurs in positioning, structuring, developing and implementing their concepts. Together with industrial partners or universities, Xlife Sciences AG leads projects through the proof-of-concept phase after an invention disclosure or start-up. Subsequently, the firm focuses on out-licensing or selling the company, often with a combination of a strategic partnership. Xlife Sciences AG offers its investors direct access to the further development of innovative and futureoriented technologies at a very early stage. For more information, please visit: www.xlifesciences.ch

