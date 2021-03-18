Global Survey Finds Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises Feel Challenged by Uncertainties, but Remain Optimistic

KANSAS CITY, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new worldwide survey examining the working capital health of more than 6,700 leaders of small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) found surprising alignment in terms of access to liquidity, the cost of borrowing, and their outlooks for the future.

C2FO's 2021 Working Capital Survey was conducted across 16 countries in December 2020 and January 2021, focusing entirely on businesses with between 10 and 500 employees. Key findings from the survey include the following:

The purpose of C2FO's 2021 survey was to measure the economic health and outlooks for SMEs in countries around the world. A full report on the survey's findings can be viewed here: https://c2fo-marketing-content.s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/buyer-marketing-downloads/Working_Capital_Survey_2021_EMEA.pdf

"While it's heartening that many SMEs in this survey have a positive outlook for their immediate future, it is also very clear that more needs to be done to provide these businesses with immediate access to the low-cost liquidity they need to grow," said Alexander "Sandy" Kemper, C2FO's founder and CEO. "These kinds of studies are important in calling out the economic challenges that businesses worldwide face every day."

C2FO conducted global surveys of SMEs in 2016 and 2017, but the 2021 Working Capital Survey is the most thorough and far-reaching, conducted in eight languages across 16 countries and consisting of 26 or more questions about topics like financial health, the cost of borrowing, support from government programs and more.

