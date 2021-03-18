Cambridge Management Consulting Acquires Straxia

Acquisition expands company's digital transformation capabilities

LONDON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Management Consulting (Cambridge MC), a global digital transformation consultancy, announces an expansion of its telecommunications capability with the acquisition of network infrastructure consultancy, Straxia.

As global markets emerge from the pandemic, digital transformation is vital to adapt to a new set of consumer behaviours. The acquisition of Straxia widens the portfolio of services offered by Cambridge MC, allowing more routes for clients to build a digital strategy that drives growth.

For a decade, Straxia has built a reputation focussed on infrastructure transformation and sourcing, more recently using SD-WAN technology to transform networks and migrate services to the cloud.

Cambridge MC Chairman, Tim Passingham, explains how this acquisition expands the company's services, "I'm delighted to welcome the Straxia team to the Cambridge MC family. Straxia widens our telecommunications vertical knowledge, expands our large-scale project and programme management capabilities, and consolidates our technical skillset."

Richard Brown founded Straxia in 2009, rooting the business in a strong ethos that earned loyal partnerships. He joins Cambridge MC as a Director and General Partner. Richard comments, "I'm pleased that we can bring our capabilities to Cambridge MC. Merging Straxia's project management, service management, and sourcing services with Cambridge MC's wider capabilities brings further benefits to our clients. As part of the leadership team, my intent is to build on our combined strengths to offer cohesive and agile digital transformation, enhancing our world class teams with years of practical experience."

The acquisition of Straxia is the latest in a series of successes that Cambridge MC has recently enjoyed. Earlier this year, the company launched a new environmental consultancy, edenseven, in response to climate change. In 2021, Cambridge MC will open offices in Dubai and Lagos, Nigeria.

For more information on Cambridge MC's extensive suite of services, visit www.cambridgemc.com.

About Cambridge Management Consulting: Cambridge Management Consulting is a specialist management consultancy drawing on an extensive network of global talent. We are a growth catalyst. With an emphasis on digital transformation, the Cambridge Management Consulting Group combines digital innovation, people and organisational change, cost transformation and world class project and programme management capabilities.

Founded in Cambridge, UK, Cambridge MC has offices in Cambridge London, Paris and Tel Aviv with consultants in 11 countries and clients all over the world.

