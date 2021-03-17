Merck Accelerates European Expansion Plans for Single-use Products Critical to Manufacturing Vaccines and Lifesaving Therapies

- € 25 million investment in Molsheim, France, will create 350 new jobs

- Response to unprecedented global demand of key technology

- Production capabilities anticipated to be operational by end of 2021

DARMSTADT, Germany, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck, a leading science and technology company, will add a single-use assembly production unit at its Life Science Center in Molsheim, France. With the € 25 million investment, the company is accelerating its European expansion plans for this key technology, which is used for the production of Covid-19 vaccines and other lifesaving therapies. Molsheim will be the first site in Europe where Merck manufactures the product. Further production sites are located in Danvers, Massachusetts, USA, and Wuxi, China.

The project was announced today in Molsheim in the presence of EU Commissioner Thierry Breton and the French Minister of Industry, Agnès Pannier-Runacher.

"The pandemic has confronted the world with inconceivable challenges. Merck's science and technology efforts have resulted in significant contributions since the outset of Covid-19. Our new European production unit will increase capacity of the urgently needed supply of single-use assemblies to vaccine and therapeutic manufacturers worldwide. Today's announcement of our expansion in Europe speaks of Merck's global commitment during and beyond this pandemic," said Belén Garijo, vice chair of the Executive Board and deputy CEO of Merck.

The investment in Molsheim will add more than 350 new jobs in total along with 1,700 square meters of ISO7 or ISO5 cleanrooms, using modular building design and existing infrastructure to allow future expansions without any disruptions. The new unit will produce Mobius® single-use assemblies, a key offering that is part of Merck's Mobius® MyWay program. It is planned to be operational by the end of 2021.

With more than 1,700 employees of 32 different nationalities, and producing more than 10,000 products, the Molsheim hub is Merck's third largest site globally. It supplies the world market, exporting more than 85 percent of its production. It hosts three production units dedicated to the manufacture and assembly of products and solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturing processes and applied solutions products for analysis in clinical and industrial environments and water purification systems.

"In recent years, many biopharmaceutical manufacturers have turned to single-use technologies for their flexibility, cost savings, speed and reduced risk, leading to double-digit market growth for this segment. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated this trend, with most programs using single-use production templates," said Chris Ross, interim sector head, Life Science, at Merck. "Our Molsheim site has been a global center of excellence for BioMonitoring and water purification activities for many years. With this new single-use production unit, we will add critical capabilities to meet our customers' needs, while creating new jobs for our community."

Recently, Merck announced expansion projects in its Life Science business sector in Darmstadt, Germany; Cork, Ireland; Buchs, Switzerland; Carlsbad, California, USA; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Jaffrey, New Hampshire, USA; and Danvers, Massachusetts, USA. At the latter site, Merck is currently working to double the local single-use production capacity by the end of 2021. These expansions are part of an ambitious, multi-year program to increase the industrial capacity and capabilities of Merck's Life Science business sector to support growing global demand for lifesaving medications and to make significant contributions to public health.

All Merck news release are distributed by email at the same time they become available on the Merck Website. Please go to www.merckgroup.com/subscribe to register online, change your selection or discontinue this service.

About MerckMerck, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and electronics. Around 58,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene-editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2020, Merck generated sales of € 17.5 billion in 66 countries.

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science and EMD Electronics.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1457722/Merk_European_Expansion.jpg