ASM Global Appoints Ron Bension As President And Chief Executive Officer

Bension Brings a Distinguished Track Record in Live Events

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASM Global ("ASM") today announced that Ron Bension has been appointed to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer and will assume his new role immediately.

"We are thrilled to have Ron join the ASM Global team. He is precisely the type of executive we seek to lead our businesses. His extensive history of managing enterprises that create superb experiences for customers and visitors will be an enormous asset to the company. In addition, his demonstrated strategic thinking and execution capabilities are a perfect fit for the next phase of ASM's growth as we exit the pandemic," said Kosty Gilis, Managing Director at Onex and ASM board member.

"We admire Ron's long and successful track record across a number of highly respected companies in the live events and leisure industries and are confident in his ability to build on the progress made under Bob Newman. ASM is poised for success and at AEG we are as committed and optimistic as ever about the future of the company and the industry," continued Dan Beckerman, CEO of AEG and ASM board member.

Mr. Bension brings over four decades of experience to ASM including, most recently, a long tenure at Live Nation as President of House of Blues Entertainment. Prior to this, he held President and CEO roles across a distinguished set of public and private companies including at Tickets.com, GameWorks, MCA Recreation Group and Universal Studios Hollywood.

"I am excited to join ASM Global. The company has an unparalleled track record of success and leading capabilities. I look forward to working closely with the dedicated ASM Global team to grow the business and to build upon the Company's deep relationships with its incredible, best-in-class clients around the world," said Mr. Bension.

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world's leading provider of innovative venue services and live experiences. The company's elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 325 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. From Aberdeen to Anchorage, and Sydney to Stockholm, its venues connect people through the unique power of live experiences.

ASM Global's diverse portfolio of clients benefit from the company's depth of resources and unparalleled experience, expertise and creative problem-solving. Each day, the company's 61,000 passionate employees around the world deliver locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to deliver maximum results for venue owners and amazing experiences for guests. By consistently looking for new ways to envision, innovate and empower the spaces and places that bring people together, ASM Global elevates the human spirit while delivering the highest value for all stakeholders. ASM Global was formed in 2019 through the merger of AEG Facilities, the venue management affiliate of Anschutz Entertainment Group, Inc., and SMG, an Onex portfolio company. For more information, please visit www.asmglobal.com.

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

About Onex

Founded in 1984, Onex manages and invests capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world. Onex' platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on mid- to large-cap companies in North America and Western Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through tradeable, private and opportunistic credit strategies; and Gluskin Sheff's actively managed public equity and public credit funds.

In total Onex' assets under management today are approximately $44 billion, of which approximately $6.8 billion is Onex' investing capital.

With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Boston and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex' platforms.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1456776/Ron_Bension_Pic.jpg