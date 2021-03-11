In the Name of Women: Sber suggests new streets be named after outstanding female compatriots

MOSCOW, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sber launched an initiative to assign distinguished female compatriots' names to new streets in Russia in the run-up to International Women's Day. Called In the Name of Women, the project is designed to spread information about Russian women who made an important contribution to science, art, education, sports, and other areas of life. The project starts on March 7.

Many famous women have already been immortalized in the names of Russian streets. Moscow counts streets named after mathematician Sofya Kovalevskaya, sculptor Vera Mukhina, poet Anna Akhmatova, opera singer Galina Vishnevskaya, pilots Valentina Grizodubova and Marina Raskova, as well as streets named after female politicians and war heroes. Nonetheless, a mere 1.5% of Moscow streets are named after illustrious women.

Sber would like to attract public attention to the importance of gender equality through this project. The launch of the project on International Women's Day emphasizes this message and highlights the role that women play in various areas. Users can see the list of women who have contributed to the development of their country on the special website created for In the Name of Women (SBER8MARTA.RU). The website is available in Russian and English. Users can find out more about great female countrywomen and share their stories on social media. Every visitor to the site can vote for a famous woman they would like to name a street after or suggest a candidacy that has not been included on the list.

After the project ends, Sber will submit formal requests to mayor's offices in Russian cities to name new streets after prominent women. As a result, more streets of Russian cities will bear female names, while residents of these cities will learn more about the outstanding Russian women.

Women have made an immense contribution to our country's history and its success in a broad spectrum of fields. Women go into space and save lives, make scientific breakthroughs and create masterpieces, work in factories and represent Russia at the Olympic Games. Most importantly, our wonderful women fill the world with beauty, love, tenderness, care, compassion, and generosity of spirit. Preserving the memory of the most prominent Russian women in our street names is an important testimony to and recognition of the outstanding role they have played.

Alexander VedyakhinFirst Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank