BMO Financial Group Proxy Circular Now Available

TORONTO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced that it has filed its 2021 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular with applicable securities regulators.

BMO's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. EDT. The Management Proxy Circular contains key information for shareholders on the meeting, including the items to be voted on, which are the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, the advisory vote on the bank's approach to executive compensation, and one shareholder proposal. A detailed description of these items is contained in the circular.

This year, BMO is using notice-and-access to deliver the circular to its shareholders. The circular can be found online: on the BMO Annual Meeting website at www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting; on the website of BMO's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada at www.envisionreports.com/BMO2021; on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Shareholders can request a paper copy free of charge as described in the circular.

BMO encourages shareholders to vote by proxy as early as possible to ensure their shares are represented at the meeting. Shareholders can join the meeting and ask questions through a live webcast or participate by teleconference. Shareholders can access the webcast platform, related instructions and dial-in information on the Annual Meeting website. Please check the website regularly for updates.

