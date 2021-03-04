Global Sources 2021 April show series canceled

- Special Electronics and Lifestyle shows planned in July 2021

HONG KONG, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the risk of the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions and quarantine requirements relating to international travel, and concerns for public health and safety, Global Sources is regretfully announcing the cancelation of the Global Sources 2021 April show series, rescheduling to run in October, 2021.

Global Sources continues to support international suppliers and buyers with business opportunities through a diversified portfolio of online services, including Global Sources Online (www.globalsources.com) and the Global Sources App, in its ongoing efforts to help companies around the world to do business during the pandemic. Special editions of the Global Sources Electronics and Global Sources Lifestyle & Fashion shows are scheduled to be organized in July 2021 to embrace the increasing buyer demand.

Cancelation of the Global Sources 2021 Spring Show Series:

"Protecting the health and safety of exhibitors, visitors and service users has always been our top priority, for which we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Global Sources shows in April 2021. We thank all stakeholders for their understanding and support," said Hu Wei, CEO of Global Sources.

"As a trusted partner in driving global trade for 50 years, Global Sources stands by its buyers and partners through thick and thin. Buyers will still be able to contact suppliers through our diversified portfolio of online services, and usage of such online services has risen sharply since the pandemic."

Global Sourcing – always on

Global Sources Online (www.globalsources.com)

Global Sources Online was the world's first cross-border B2B trade platform, and has 26 years of industrial expertise, particularly in high-value frontier areas such as smart innovation, fashion & lifestyle, and consumer electronics. The platform demonstrates the latest products of verified suppliers and enables buyers to place sample orders online. Available twenty-four-seven, Global Sources Online has more than two million active users each month, offering premium O2O sourcing experience to millions of high-end B2B buyers worldwide all year round.

Global Sources App – sourcing partner on the go (Download Link)

The GlobalSources.com App is an easy, all-in-one sourcing tool for buyers to search millions of products and manage their inquiries and quotations – anytime, anywhere. Its outstanding features include:

Special Editions of Electronics and Lifestyle & Fashion Exhibitions to meet increasing trade demand in the sourcing world

Global Sources continues to be at the forefront of facilitating trade between international buyers and suppliers. Demonstrating foresight and flexibility, and confidence in increasing buyer demand, Global Sources plans to hold the first and largest post-pandemic exhibitions - Special Editions of the Global Sources Electronics and Global Sources Lifestyle & Fashion shows, in Hong Kong in July, 2021. Over 3,500 exhibitors are expected to participate at this long-awaited event which would offer buyers a rich mix of consumer electronics, mobile accessories, smart home products and appliances, along with lifestyle and fashion products. The Special Editions will be supported by Global Sources' renowned online services, maximizing business opportunities for buyers and suppliers worldwide.

About Global Sources

Global Sources is an internationally recognized B2B sourcing platform that has been driving global trade for over 50 years. The Company connects authentic buyers and verified suppliers worldwide with tailored solutions and trusted market intelligence through trade shows, digital platforms, and magazines. Global Sources pioneered the world's first cross-border B2B E-commerce web site globalsources.com in 1995. The Company has over 10 million registered international buyers and users.

For more information, visit www.globalsources.com.