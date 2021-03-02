Lionbridge Completes Sale of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Division to TELUS International

Lionbridge to sharpen focus and accelerate investments in innovative technology solutions for core language market

WALTHAM, Mass., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionbridge, a global leader in translation and localization solutions, today confirmed the close of the previously announced sale of its artificial intelligence (AI) division, Lionbridge AI, to TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands. TELUS International is a subsidiary of Canada-based TELUS Corporation (T-TSX; NYSE-TU), a leading communications and information technology company. The transaction closed on December 31, 2020.

Lionbridge AI will complement TELUS International's expanding portfolio of next-generation digital solutions as the organizations team up to support the rapidly advancing field of artificial intelligence. The sale of Lionbridge AI will further Lionbridge's commitment to delivering innovation for its core language customers across technology, life sciences, games, digital commerce and more.

"Combining Lionbridge's AI business with TELUS International's advanced set of digital platforms will create a newly formed company with a unique set of cutting-edge solutions. In addition to enhancing TELUS International's go-to-market strategy, we felt this merger was a very good cultural fit for our talented global team given our companies' shared commitment to employee engagement and well-being," said John Fennelly, CEO of Lionbridge. "I have no doubt that our AI team and their expanding community will continue to thrive as part of TELUS International."

"2021 will mark the 25th anniversary of Lionbridge and there is no better time for us to return to our roots, lead the way in transforming the language space and continue to deepen our relationships with our customers," continued Fennelly. "I'm excited for the possibilities in store as we enter this next chapter and accelerate our focus on innovation, technology and bringing new products and services to market."

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Lionbridge in connection with the transaction.

