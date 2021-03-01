Solera Rolls out its State-of-the-art Intelligent Estimating Solution to 25,000 Bodyshops

Simple Upgrade to Qapter® Allows Shops to Get Started in Less Than 30 Days

WESTLAKE, Texas, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera, a global leader in data, applications and services for insurance and automotive, today announced the global rollout of their state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution, Qapter®, to automotive repair and bodyshops in Europe and North America. Customers using Qapter will have the ability to empower non-skilled damage appraisers to create estimates in under three minutes. The AI-based estimating system will help repair shops to shorten key-to-key times, manage operating costs and deliver a better repair experience for customers.

Unmatched Accuracy

Intelligent, accurate, estimating is an essential part of the full claims workflow. Solera's unique approach that combines data science and Repair Science™ detects damaged parts and recommends repair operations and times based on scientific research. Assisted by a patented image capture technology, this intelligent estimating solution enables non-skilled users to submit photos and generate a repair cost estimate in just under three minutes.

"Solera's product approach to AI and Machine Learning makes it possible for repair shops to introduce photo-based estimating as a simple release upgrade. The solution is ready to produce accurate estimates for light to medium damage cases, allowing estimators to concentrate on more complex cases", said Evan Davies, Chief Technology Officer of Solera.

Smarter routing decisions

Qapter's AI pre-estimates also improve triage decisions in complex cases. For bodyshops that operate as part of a network, Qapter can increase the accuracy of routing decisions and significantly reduce the need for vehicles to be moved between sites.

"With Qapter we are ensuring the complex cases are allocated as early as possible, in the claims process, to the right repair team. Which ultimately saves us valuable time and cost and improves customer satisfaction." Leontine Sitters, Director, Schadenet.

Upgrade to Qapter Intelligent Estimating in less than 30 days

Qapter Intelligent Estimating will be available within existing workflows, making any new features instantly accessible and seamless with minimal disruption.

"Solera's approach to pre-integrate AI in Qapter meant we were able to start a pilot in just 4 weeks. This allowed us to spend time training the team and getting ourselves used to this new way of working." Said, Jörg de Groot, Business Process Manager, Schadenet.

Solera customers currently using Qapter will have intelligent estimating enabled as a feature through a simple upgrade path. For new customers interested in learning more, please visit Qapter.com and request a demo.

About Solera

Solera is a global leader in risk and asset management data and software solutions, empowering companies across the automotive and insurance ecosystem with trusted solutions that adhere to the highest standards of data privacy, security and integrity to support connectivity across the vehicle value chain. Solera's solutions bring together customers, insurers and suppliers, empowering smarter decision-making through service, software, enriched data, proprietary algorithms and machine learning that come together to deliver insight and ensure customers' vehicles and property are optimally maintained and expertly repaired. The company is active in over 90 countries across six continents, processing more than 300 million digital transactions annually for over 235,000 customers and partners. By drawing on the market-leading solution capabilities and business process best practices from its technologies around the world, Solera provides unsurpassed scale and strength with superior performance while delivering innovation to move the industry forward.

