CCTV+: Classics quoted by Xi Jinping: Why do the people support the CPC?

- BEIJING, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Harvard study published last July reported that the Communist Party of China (CPC) has a high rate of support and satisfaction among Chinese people, at over 93 percent.

Since the CPC was founded on July 1, 1921, its mission has been to seek happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation. This is the recipe of the CPC's success.

