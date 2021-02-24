Quantcast
PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Board of Directors of Mears Group plc

- LONDON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a c.12.3% holding in Mears Group plc, has sent a public letter to the Board of Directors of the Company asking it to organize a competitive sale process to take the Company private.

You can find the letter here: http://www.primestonecapital.com/MER

For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP: http://www.primestonecapital.com/

For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: PrimeStone@greenbrookpr.com, 02079522000

