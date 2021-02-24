Nextscape to Launch New Bike Anti-theft Solution "AlterLock" on February 25, Allowing Cyclists to Get Peace of Mind

TOKYO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextscape Inc. will launch "AlterLock," a new anti-theft IoT device for cyclists, starting with pre-orders from February 25 and later in Europe. Amid the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, the number of bike theft cases in London has reached almost three times the level last year. The device helps to solve those problems with Nextscape's anti-theft system. It provides an anti-theft alarm and GPS-based tracking system to assure peace of mind for cyclists. The device's shipment to Europe will begin in May 2021.

About AlterLock

Product price w/ VAT: GBP114.99 / 134.99 euros (Special offer GBP84.99 / 99.99 euros) Bicycle guard service fee w/ VAT: GBP3.49 / 3.99 euros monthly (GBP34.99 / 39.99 euros yearly) Size: L 159mm x W 38mm x T 9mm Weight: 50g Up-time: Up to 1.5 months Communications: BLE / Sigfox Location tracking: GPS (GNSS) / Wi-Fi IP standard: IP66

Available countries:Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, UK (The coverage is based on the Sigfox coverage.) cf. https://www.sigfox.com/en/coverage

Pre-orders start: Feb. 25, 2021Special price offer: until May 7, 2021Shipping starts: May 12, 2021(There might be change in the schedule due to short supply of parts in the circumstances of the pandemic.)

Vibration Detection, Alarm and Notification When it detects a vibration, its alarm sounds, deterring theft and tampering, and notifying a user's smartphone.

Tracking by GPS and Wi-Fi AlterLock tracks a user's bike with advanced tracking capabilities. Uses both GPS and Wi-Fi sensors to calculate its location accurately. And it does not only send data to the user's smartphone through Bluetooth but also "Sigfox" network alone.

About Nextscape Inc. Location: 22F, 2-7-1, Nishi-shinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo, JapanEstablished: April 10, 2002President: Satoshi KosugiCapital: 150,010,000JPYURL: https://www.nextscape.net/en