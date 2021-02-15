The China International Import Expo sends best Wishes for the Year of the Ox

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --CIIE, the world's largest import expo, is sending best wishes as Chinese across the globe are celebrating the Year of the Ox.

One of the new year greetings Chinese use during Spring Festival is "May you prosper in new year." For foreign firms interested in tapping into the booming Chinese market, the CIIE might be just the way to make your dreams of prosperity come true. Here's why:

The fourth CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10, 2021. Why not join us, and usher in a prosperous year?

Registration for the Business Exhibition of the 4th CIIE is now open.

Visit https://www.ciie.org/ciie/f/book/register?locale=en to register.

Contact: Nie QingxinTel.: +86-21-67008870/67008988