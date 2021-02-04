Kozloduy Demonstrates Confidence In Westinghouse

Contract signed for VVER nuclear fuel licensing

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Westinghouse Electric Company and Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant signed a VVER-1000 nuclear fuel licensing contract for the Kozloduy power plant in Bulgaria, a major step forward in the country's energy supply diversification.

"We are pleased that Kozloduy has once again demonstrated their confidence in Westinghouse's nuclear fuel performance, an important factor allowing for the safe operation of nuclear reactors," said Tarik Choho, Westinghouse President, EMEA Operating Plant Services. "As part of Bulgaria's energy security and diversification strategy, our global capabilities allow us to offer innovative technologies and the highest level of service, for the entire life cycle of the operating fleet," Choho continued.

The licensing process of Westinghouse fuel is a key safety pre-condition for nuclear fuel delivery. As a leading company in the nuclear industry, Westinghouse has a proven track record in supporting the nuclear licensing process for its fuel design and is committed to completing the licensing process in compliance with the Bulgarian Nuclear Safety Regulatory Agency requirements and local regulations.

Westinghouse VVER-1000 fuel is in operation in six nuclear reactors in Ukraine and has an ongoing licensing process in the Czech Republic at the Temelin VVER-1000 plant. This latest generation of VVER-1000 fuel assemblies offers superior fuel economics and outstanding performance, meeting higher safety and quality standards.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com

