TROUVER to Launch POWER 11 Cordless Vacuum for European Homes

BEIJING, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TROUVER, a youthful new brand under Xiaomi ecological chain will officially launch its POWER 11 cordless vacuum for the European markets. Focused on performance, trend-setting design and quality, TROUVER's new vacuum will be available on Amazon, eBay and Aliexpress.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused consumers to become more diligent and conscious of cleanliness in the home, particularly those living in highly-affected areas. In response to the need in this market, we have launched the POWER 11: a powerful yet affordable cordless vacuum that supports deep cleaning for the whole house. With its strong suction power and industry-leading filtration system, POWER 11 picks up some of the toughest challenges for vacuum cleaners including pet hair, dust and mites — all in one lightweight device," said Weisheng Zhang, President of TROUVER.

Lightweight and versatile, the POWER 11 is ideal for deep cleaning the entire home to provide dust-free stay-at-home experience during lockdowns. Weighing just 1.4kg, the sleek and ergonomic design of the POWER 11 makes cleaning a breeze. Attached flat mouth suction head and brush ensuring effective cleaning of corners, cracks and crevices, while fabric cleaning brush enables to deep clean bed and sofa that prevent dust or mite caused allergy. With one click, the stick vacuum quickly transforms into a handheld vacuum and back again to deliver ultra performance on multiple cleaning scenarios.

Powered by TROUVER'S AERO4.0 digital motor, the POWER 11 reaches a rotational speed of up to 100,000RPM — generating more suction power than most corded vacuums. In addition, the POWER 11's core technology boasts up to 60 minutes of fade-free suction, which enables most users to efficiently clean their whole house in a single charge, while the battery pack can be replaced with a single press of a button.

The vacuum also boasts three different power modes, so users can select the right cleaning mode by the large LED color dashboard for the right task, with the right balance of power and run-time. Once the cleaning is done, users simply press a button to release the dust bag for a hygienic no-touch emptying process.

As a core brand in Xiaomi ecological chain, TROUVER meets Xiaomi's supply chain matrix needs with powerful technological products designed for a new generation of customers. TROUVER's products are created using aviation-level‌ technology created by a 300-strong R&D team consisting of aerospace engineers and incorporate patented technology across numerous fields including high-level motors, robotics, aerodynamics, noise reduction, and more. The brand also boasts a design-led philosophy to its product to create slick, bold designs that are tailor-made for trend-setters. Combining with edge-cutting innovation and fashion design, TROUVER is also endorsed by the British Butler's Guild, an industry leader in high-class cleaning services.

About TROUVER

TROUVER belongs to an important leading enterprise of Xiaomi ecological chain -- Dreame Technology. Pioneering in technology, industrial design, art, and fashion crossover as well as supply chain matrix, TROUVER is committed to creating next-level products that combine the powerful core technology for young people.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431258/Power11_____9.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431259/Power11_____2.jpg