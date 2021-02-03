TROUVER Launches Superconvenient 'Finder' Robot Vacuum Cleaner for Customers in Europe

BEIJING, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TROUVER, a youthful new brand in the Xiaomi ecological chain focused on performance, trendsetting design, and quality, has released its Finder Robot LDS Vacuum Mop in Europe. A smart all-in-one vacuum cleaner, Finder provides a new generation of customers with intuitive and hygienic home cleaning during periods of self-isolation.

Boasting a completely hands-free operation, Finder relieves the pressure of daily cleaning tasks at a time when young people are spending more time at home than ever before. The robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with a Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) unmanned navigation system, two-in-one sweep and mop feature, and powerful suction – enabling an effective and efficient all-purpose cleaning experience.

Finder's LDS system achieves smarter navigation during the cleaning process with higher accuracy and greater range. Using 5.2Hz adaptive scanning and 2080 times per second laser ranging, the system can run a full 360-degree scan of a house up to a 6-meter radius. Real-time and dynamic planning, powered by TROUVER's self-developed Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) algorithm and dual-core processor, ensures no areas of the home are missed and even delivers customized cleaning plans for individual home layouts.

At the same time, the sweep and mop 2-in-1 feature frees up valuable time, and the ultra-strong 2000Pa suction power enables deep cleaning of the entire home. With four suction modes, a brushless motor and unique sealed air ducts, Finder easily maintains strong suction at all times and can capture tiny particles on the ground including dust, hair and debris.

Meanwhile, the mop was developed with new materials for an enhanced cleaning effect: super-fine soft fiber catches even the smallest of fragments, while hard fiber scrubs away at stains on the ground. Combined with its 270mL water tank that is suspended from the device body, Finder can mop closer to the ground for a more thorough clean.

"At TROUVER, we explore new avenues of science and technology with the vision to bring high-quality products to more people around the world. Together with the Xiaomi Mi Home(Mijia) App, the Finder Robot Vacuum Cleaner delivers a truly intelligent hands-free cleaning experience. Users can manage the vacuum remotely using the app to adjust suction power control, manage the map, set up virtual walls, adjust power settings, and more. These connected features deliver an enhanced cleaning experience to free the user to enjoy more time at home doing what they love," said Weisheng Zhang, President of TROUVER.

A young, fashion-forward and trendy brand designed for the new generation of customers, TROUVER combines its innovative core technology with cutting-edge global design trends, and materials science. TROUVER's vision is to create next-level products that combine powerful core tech for the young generation, and boasts a 300-strong R&D team whom have extensive industrial experience of aerospace science and research development.

A truly global product, TROUVER's Finder Robot Vacuum Cleaner has already been launched in a number of markets including Germany, Russian, Thailand and South Korea. TROUVER plans to release its Finder Robot Vacuum Cleaner in more countries throughout 2021, bringing efficient hands-free cleaning to more young people around the world.

For more information, please visit http://www.trouver-tech.com/index_en.html

About TROUVER

TROUVER belongs to an important leading enterprise of the Xiaomi ecological chain — Dreame Technology. Pioneering in technology, industrial design, art, and fashion crossover as well as supply chain matrix, TROUVER is committed to creating next-level products that combine powerful core technology for young people.

