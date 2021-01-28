Activate Accident Repair Chooses Solera to Streamline End-to-End Bodyshop Management

Solera Audatex's PlanManager increases technician utilization by 10%; significantly reduces administrative time by 60 minutes per claim

BRACKNELL, United Kingdom, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera, a global leader in risk and asset management data and software solutions for the insurance and automotive industries, today announces its partnership with UK leading accident management service provider, Activate Group Limited part of the Activate Group of companies, to streamline the management of thousands of repairs a year with PlanManager.

PlanManager from Solera Audatex is a state-of-the-art end-to-end body shop management solution. Activate Accident Repair has already successfully integrated PlanManager into three of its repair sites to date and will be working with the Audatex team to continue the roll out across all of its UK sites throughout 2021.

PlanManager enhances the repair management process for Activate Accident Repair and their customers by providing a digital-first management and triage solution, using apps and integrated two-way customer communications. Through unrivalled intelligent data and assisted automated planning, the solution is proven to increase technician utilization by 10% and significantly reduce administrative time by 60 minutes per claim.

The partnership will strategically support Activate Accident Repair's business objectives for growth. The solution will support all sites with a fast-track repair lane for non-structural repairs, allowing for reduced times on smaller jobs. Moreover, Activate Accident Repair centres are now able to deliver and measure an improved key-to-key time due to intelligent triage of jobs, utilizing images taken by the driver before the vehicle arrives on site.

Victoria Turner, CEO, Activate Accident Repair commented on the partnership: "Working with an innovative partner like Solera complements our mission of being totally tech-led and presenting a transparent, open-book approach to accident repair with our customers. Using PlanManager allows us to implement a more streamlined and efficient workflow process, and is already establishing itself as an integral part of achieving our future expansion plans in the UK."

Simon Meredith, Key Account Manager of Solera Audatex UK, also commented: "PlanManager delivers efficiency gains through intelligent, integrated solutions. This provides a superior customer experience giving users the tools and intelligent data needed to run an efficient workshop, enabling real-time tracking of all body shop management tasks and vehicle repairs. We can support Activate Accident Repair's to realise its core objective of using innovation and technology to connect and provide customers with real-time information, reduce costs and key-to-key times."

For more information, visit: www.audatex.co.uk/solutions/planmanager

ABOUT SOLERA AUDATEX

Trusted the world over, Audatex UK has redefined global knowledge and data insight in risk and asset management since 1987. Through unrivalled integrated technology, we connect people, insurers and suppliers, and empower them to make quicker, smarter decisions. Part of the Solera group, we consistently challenge expectations through continuous investment and digital innovation.

ABOUT SOLERA

Solera is a global leader in risk and asset management data and software solutions, empowering companies across the automotive and insurance ecosystem with trusted solutions that adhere to the highest standards of data privacy, security, and integrity to support connectivity across the vehicle value chain. Solera's solutions bring together customers, insurers, and suppliers, empowering smarter decision-making through service, software, enriched data, proprietary algorithms, and machine learning. These come together to deliver insight and ensure customers' vehicles and property are optimally maintained and expertly repaired. The company is active in more than 90 countries across six continents. We process more than 300 million digital transactions annually for more than 235,000 customers and partners. By drawing on the market-leading solution capabilities and business process best practices from its technologies around the world, Solera provides unsurpassed scale and strength with superior performance while delivering innovation to move the industry forward.

About ACTIVATE ACCIDENT REPAIR Group

Part of the Activate Group of companies, Activate Accident Repair is the faster, smarter repair partner, delivering high-quality repairs to dozens of insurers and fleet clients. Launched in 2019, it has sites in Birmingham, Leeds and Glasgow, and plans to open a further 15 sites in rapid succession in 2021/22.

About Activate Group

Activate Group and its subsidiaries provide end-to-end accident management solutions to insurers, fleet providers, TPA's and brokers. The Group provides claims management to corporate and commercial fleets through sopp+sopp, operate an approved nationwide repair network for personal lines insurance claims through Motor Repair Network, supply next-day parts and consumables through Sopp Parts and autobody repair through Activate Accident Repair. Based in the UK, Activate Group employs more than 400 people, with two main offices in Halifax and Peterborough.

