Stonebranch Announces Record Performance in 2020, Poised for More Success in 2021

A record number of new enterprise customers, major product enhancements and geographic expansion drive unprecedented growth and revenues.

ALPHARETTA, Georgia, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announced record-breaking growth and revenues in 2020, driven by the addition of numerous new enterprise customers, significant technology updates and expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

Stonebranch added a record number of new enterprise customers in 2020, fueling the company's highest revenues since it was founded in 1999. Also contributing to the company's strong performance were new and enhanced integrations with third-party tools and ongoing development of DevOps orchestration capabilities. Additionally, Stonebranch opened a new Asia-Pacific regional hub in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in January of 2020, which has enabled the company to capitalize on the region's fast-growing demand for service orchestration and automation software, which includes workload automation.

"Stonebranch had a very strong 2020, starting with record revenues," said Stonebranch's CEO Giuseppe Damiani. "We achieved these results by continuing to strengthen our relationships with current customers, maintaining a retention rate of over 99 percent. We also added a record-breaking number of new enterprise customers. Stonebranch's strong performance is a testament not only to the expertise and dedication of our team, but also to Stonebranch's highly rated service orchestration and automation platform, Universal Automation Center."

Universal Automation Center (UAC) enables enterprises to orchestrate automated jobs and workloads in real-time across increasingly complex hybrid IT environments, cloud-native infrastructures and big data pipelines. Recognized by leading analysts, including Gartner and EMA, UAC in 2020 also earned 'High Performer' status from end-users on the G2 tech marketplace.

Damiani continued, "For more than 20 years, Stonebranch has been a trusted provider of IT automation solutions for a large cross-section of industries. As enterprises ramp up their digital products and services, I&O teams are rethinking what was once a siloed, opportunistic approach to automation. The Stonebranch team is working closely with our customers to help them break down these automation siloes and to achieve their digital transformation goals."

Stonebranch continued to make significant year-over-year enhancements to Universal Automation Center. These improvements are designed to help enterprises bridge the gap between on-premises and cloud environments, which enables organizations to drive customer-focused agility as part of their cloud, big data and DevOps initiatives.

The enhancements to Universal Automation Center include new and upgraded integrations with third-party tools to help orchestrate hybrid IT environments, including integrations with cloud service providers; IT service management solutions; solutions used along the big data pipeline; widely used workplace collaboration tools; and containers and container automation solutions.

Additionally, Stonebranch focused on uniting developers with IT Ops teams to support the growing demand from enterprises that have adopted a DevOps methodology. Enhancements with the UAC include infrastructure-as-code, jobs-as-code and orchestration of the automation tools used along the DevOps toolchain.

"We have every expectation that 2021 will be another strong year for Stonebranch. Topping the list is a forthcoming major new release—version 7.0—of Universal Automation Center. Built side-by-side with our customers, UAC 7 promises to help enterprise customers achieve entirely new levels of service orchestration and automation," concluded Damiani.

About StonebranchStonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

