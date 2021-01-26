Arçelik Once Again Named as One of The Most Sustainable Companies in The World

Corporate Knights ranked Arçelik #34 on its 2021 Global 100 Index

ISTANBUL, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arçelik, one of the leading household appliance manufacturers including global brands such as Beko and Grundig has ranked 34 on Corporate Knights' 2021 Global 100 Index. The ranking makes Arçelik the most sustainable home appliances and houseware company in the world.

The 2021 Global 100 Index is the 17th annual ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations by Corporate Knights which rigorously assesses the performance of 8,080 companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues. The Index assess the companies based on several performance indicators that reflect environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns. The list celebrated the world's 100 most sustainable corporations delivering superior financial performance and leading the race to net zero economy.

Operating in nearly 150 countries and adopting sustainability as a business model with its "Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide" vision, Arçelik accomplished important milestones around its sustainability efforts. The company succeeded in becoming carbon-neutral in global production in 2019 and 2020 with its own carbon credits and is named the "Industry Leader" in the Household Durables category for the 2nd year in a row in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Arçelik's 2030 greenhouse gas emission reduction targets are approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) as in line with the Paris Agreement's "well-below 2°C" goal.

Commenting on the Global 100 Index, Arçelik CEO Hakan Bulgurlu said:

"We are thrilled to rank #34 in Corporate Knights' 2021 Global 100 Index and to have once again been recognized as one of the most sustainable companies in the world. It is a significant achievement for us as a business, and we are proud of what we achieved with all our employees. We are delighted to see that Arçelik is on track to achieve the ultimate standard for sustainability and that we have set an exemplary standard for the companies in our industry to follow. We will continue to adapt our sustainability approach that complies with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), develop climate-friendly products that use less resources and make them accessible to encourage others to live a more sustainable lifestyle."

For full Global 100 rankings and methodology details, please see corporateknights.com/global100

Notes to Editors

About Arçelik

With 32,000 employees throughout the world, 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, Voltas Beko), sales and marketing offices in 34 countries, and 22 production facilities in 8 countries, Arçelik offers products and services in almost 150 countries. As Europe's second largest white goods company by market share (based on volumes), Arçelik reached a consolidated turnover of 5 billion Euros in 2019. With almost 70% of its revenues coming from international markets, Arçelik is the R&D leader in Turkey – holding more than 3,000 international patent applications to date with the efforts of 1,600 researchers in 15 R&D and Design Centers in Turkey and R&D Offices across five countries. Arçelik is named the "Industry Leader" in Durable Home Appliances category for the 2nd year in a row in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020 and in accordance with PAS 2060 Carbon Neutrality Standard, became carbon-neutral in global production plants in 2019 and 2020 fiscal years with its own carbon credits. www.arcelikglobal.com

About Corporate Knights:

Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable-business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance. This year's ranking was based on several new performance indicators that reflect social concerns highlighted by both the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement. They include paid sick leave, executive and board racial diversity, and clean investments (capital expenditures, R&D and acquisitions). On average, one-third of investments on the part of Global 100 companies are clean, in contrast to less than one-quarter for their peers, while the percentage of Global 100 companies that offer at least 10 days of paid sick leave (86%) is more than double that of their peers on the MSCI ACWI (41%). Global 100 companies earn 41% of their revenues from products or services aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, compared to just 8% for their peers.

