Growatt receives pv magazine award 2020 for its new generation inverter

BERLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading PV inverter manufacturers are bringing innovations to the distributed generation sector, eager to model state-of-the-art energy solution and shape the future. Growatt's new generation residential inverter MIN 2500-6000TL-XH - that was given the pv magazine award 2020 at the Virtual Award Ceremony – stands out as a trailblazer towards the future of smart solar energy for households. The inverter is the intelligent core for its GroHome solution that integrates solar and storage, EVs and IoT devices.

"There has been much talk about smart homes, but so far few easy-to-use integrated solutions are available in the market. Growatt's new inverter along with its GroHome system is a true smart home enabler, and as such a trailblazing solution in making the home more energy efficient and less reliant on external energy resources," commented Eckhart K. Gouras, Managing Director at pv magazine.

"Growatt's awarded new inverter is at the center of our smart energy solution, the GroHome system. It's the core control unit and the foundation for customers to extend their PV systems to GroHome system in the future," said Frank Qiao, Vice President at Growatt. First launched in Australia, this new generation inverter is a great success with over 70,000 units shipped in the country in 2020. This smart inverter is also being offered in Europe, APAC and Latin America.

"Globally, we sold more than 150,000 units of the new inverter in 2020, and in three years' time, we expect to ship over one million units worldwide. Having installed this new inverter, customers can expand their PV systems to use our GroHome solution and enjoy the benefits of smarter and more efficient solar energy solution and receive higher returns for their investments," Qiao added.

With over a decade of experience in the solar industry, Growatt team understands what customers need and the technological trend in solar energy according to Qiao. That's why Growatt's product innovations are popular among customers around the world.

About Growatt

Growatt is a global leader of smart energy solutions and provides residential, commercial and large scale PV inverters, energy storage, microgrid systems and smart energy management solutions. Founded in 2010, Growatt has established an extensive network with 14 branches worldwide. Growatt ranks among global top 10 PV inverter suppliers according to IHS Markit and Wood Mackenzie.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1424757/2021_1_20_1.jpg