oXya, A Hitachi Group Company, Achieves Global Certification from Google Cloud for Managed Service Cloud Provider

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- oXya, a Hitachi Group Company, announced today that it achieved a global certification from Google Cloud as a Managed Service Provider (MSP). oXya was certified by Google Cloud in 2018, as an MSP in North America; the new certification expands oXya's MSP status to a global one. With this certification, Google Cloud recognizes oXya's abilities and professionalism to migrate customer workloads to the public cloud and manage them, no matter the customer's location around the world.

oXya provides managed cloud services to hundreds of global enterprises and midsize organizations around the world. In recent years, oXya has seen a growing interest in SAP customers looking to migrate to the public cloud. That trend has increased over the past two years thanks to the flexibility and agility that the public cloud enables, as well as all platform functionalities available to support IT transformation. oXya's strength and unique value to enterprise customers come from being a neutral orchestrator, managing customers' SAP systems across different clouds to deliver best capabilities and SLA/Price ratio per committed level of SAP availability, performance and price.

"Receiving the global MSP certification required a lengthy process with Google Cloud and going through their audits, so Google can verify oXya meets the highest aspects of quality and security in selling and delivering these services," says Matthieu Petitprez, Deputy CTO and Director of Cloud Excellence Group, oXya. "While oXya specializes in and focuses on SAP workloads, we also handle additional workloads and activities, and the Google Cloud certification is for all workloads."

"Many organizations lack the expertise for moving critical workloads to Google Cloud. That is what oXya's migration and support services specialize at. We serve as an extension of your IT team, helping you get to the public cloud and taking care of you," says Chris Monday, VP of Cloud Solutions for Americas, oXya. "oXya provides solid foundation with IT support services, so you can focus on running your business. We drive down cost, and provide the best SLAs in the business."

About oXyaoXya, a Hitachi Group Company, is a global leader in technical services, managed services, and cloud solutions for SAP clients. oXya designs, migrates and runs mission-critical SAP infrastructure and support operations for hundreds of global enterprises and midsize organizations. Whether customer's SAP and IT systems run on a private, public, or hybrid cloud, oXya experts manage their SAP system and orchestrate the different clouds and their capabilities, to deliver best SLA/Price ratio for the customer. oXya customers enjoy a unique support model, and benefit from an all-inclusive pricing model. These features lead to an astounding 99% of oXya customers being fully satisfied with oXya services. For more information, visit www.oXya.com