FII Institute Unveils the 4th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative held under the theme of "The Neo-Renaissance" - A multi-hub conference on the rebirth of the global economy

- The 4th Edition of FII will introduce a multi-hub format with a central hub in Riyadh and global satellite cities with social distancing

- Conference links world leaders, investors and policymakers to reimagine the global economy

- Prominent leaders in healthcare, finance, energy and education, and international ministers confirmed to speak at FII

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Investment Initiative Institute will host this month the Fourth Edition of FII, a multi-hub conference that will link leaders, investors and policymakers as they reimagine the global economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The FII Institute, a newly established non-profit global foundation, will host the conference on January 27-28 at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center (KAICC) in Riyadh, with speakers and audiences joining physically and virtually from FII satellites in New York, Paris, Beijing and Mumbai. The FII Institute will act as the curator of a global conversation that is needed to spark concrete actions and mobilize cross-border thought leadership, collaboration and resources. (Request an invitation.)

"There has never been a more important time for leaders, investors and policy makers to come together to work towards re-energizing the global economy," H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of the FII Institute and Governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF), said.

The FII Institute has identified sustainable investment, global economic growth and the future of healthcare, digitization, education and culture as priority topics which concern our communities. Sessions will also address the rebirth of SMEs, and how investing in culture can make it an engine of growth to support artists and museums and rectify long-standing gender inequalities.

FII will also address how the sports and entertainment industries can reinvent themselves by combining virtual events and in-person experiences to grow revenue.

"The 4th edition of FII will see the most innovative technologies to facilitate global conversations and to be inclusive at the benefit of all of humanity," Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, said. "The FII Institute will act as a catalyst and a pioneer to allow interaction and exchange of disruptive ideas. There has never been a more important time to bring the greatest minds together to harness this opportunity to reimagine our world."

The Institute was founded in Riyadh to bring together global leaders, tech pioneers, experts and policy makers to enable concrete ideas that can solve today's most pressing societal issues, while creating long-term platforms to reshape the future of humanity sustainably. The FII Institute will play a leading role in shaping a much-needed debate about how to respond to crises, like the Covid-19 pandemic that has disrupted every part of the globe and every part of life.

About the 4th Edition of FII

The main program will be livestreamed from Riyadh. Speakers will be filmed and broadcast across all satellite FII cities and on live-streaming platforms.

There will be keynote addresses, plenary sessions and also breakout discussions at all of the venues.

About the Future Investment Initiative Institute

The Future Investment Initiative Institute is a new generation of global not-for-profit foundation that ensures the world's brightest ideas find their way to materialize, scale and create positive sustainable Impact on Humanity.

With an ambitious vision to empower the brightest minds to shape a better future for ALL and with ALL, the FII Institute brings together global leaders and experts to collectively curate and enable concrete ideas that can solve today's most pressing societal issues while creating long-term platforms to reshape the future of humanity.

