Anycubic Showcases the Mega SE 3D Printer and Wash & Cure Plus at CES 2021

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a leading 3D printer brand, is showcasing its new Mega SE and Wash & Cure Plus models at CES 2021, which will be available in May.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of 3D printing. 3D printing technology significantly reduces time of production and saves cost from demand on expensive modeling in manufacturing. We are happy to see our products were widely used in production of facial masks and breathing valves in Europe," says James Ouyang, Vice President of R&D at Anycubic. "Moving forward, Anycubic will continue to invest in R&D and diverse partnerships to launch 3D printing equipment and solutions that are reliable, easily deployed, and in line with actual production needs."

Committed to propelling 3D printing technology so as to enable people from all walks of life to unleash their imagination and turn creativity into reality, Anycubic has been in pursuit of product innovation. The Mega SE, a beginner-friendly fused deposition modeling (FDM) machine, adopts a patented, glass lattice structure, which prevents warping, ensures sticking when heated, and is easily handled when cooled. The blue Capricorn high-temperature Teflon tube enables smooth material insertion, while the TMC2208 silent drive ensures a quiet printing environment. The high-performance, dual-gear extruder realizes excellent printing results, offering incredible innovation in the entry-level segment. Moreover, as a modular printer, it can be assembled in five easy steps, while its large leveling nut reduces leveling difficulty, easing the process for beginners.

The Wash & Cure Plus, which inherits the series' signature features while offering a size upgrade, solves the post-processing needs faced by large-size, light curing models. It can be matched with Anycubic's high-speed, resin 3D printer Mono X to realize cleaning and curing in just one step, serving as an extremely cost-effective solution that saves time, effort, and money.

Anycubic also presents Mono X which is one of its most popular models of 2020. Revolutionizing its category, it offers a monochrome LCD screen that prints up to 4 times faster and is 3 times more durable than a regular LCD screen, at an extremely competitive price of around USD700. The product has been widely used in biomedicine, education, scientific research, jewelry and parts production, and more, with its contribution widely felt across industries.

About Anycubic

Shenzhen Anycubic Technology Co., Ltd, known as Anycubic, is a high-tech 3D printer brand that covers R&D, production, and sales. Established in 2015, it has gone from a dynamic start-up to a 500-strong team. In line with its slogan - For Freedom to Make, Anycubic continues to expand its product range, serving different fields such as education, industrial design, jewelry, medical care, animation, Garage kit and more.

For more information, please visit:Official website: https://www.anycubic.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ANYCUBIC3dprinter/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anycubicofficial/Twitter: https://twitter.com/anycubic3dprintYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ANYCUBIC3DOr contact us at: mediacontact@anycubic.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1419526/Anycubic_for_presss_release.jpg