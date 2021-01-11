Appian Selected by Accenture as a Core Partner in the INTIENT Network for Life Sciences

Appian brings low-code speed and automation power to help drive innovation in drug discovery and scientific research

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that it has joined Accenture's INTIENT partner ecosystem as a core partner. The ecosystem is designed to help independent software vendors (ISVs) and life science companies integrate more effectively to accelerate drug discovery efforts and improve patient outcomes.

The INTIENT Network is an integral part of Accenture's INTIENT Platform that enables insights and collaboration across the life sciences enterprise to improve productivity, efficiency, and innovation in drug discovery. Accenture has partnered with Appian to integrate low-code development into the INTIENT platform.

The Appian Low-Code Automation Platform allows enterprises to build applications up to 20x faster than traditional code. By providing a single interface that unifies data, process, people and the digital workforce, Appian helps organizations improve digital innovation and optimize business outcomes. Industry leaders trust Appian to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance.

"We are proud to work with Accenture to jointly support research, innovation, and better outcomes for the Life Sciences industry," said Marc Wilson, Founder and Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships and Industries at Appian. "Our ability to accelerate business processes, unify enterprise data, and simplify global compliance is why nine of the world's top 10 drug and biotech organizations use Appian."

As part of the INTIENT partner ecosystem, Appian's platform can be accessible across the INTIENT product suites.

"Our open partner network is one of the ways we're bringing innovation to our clients through the Accenture INTIENT Platform," said Jill Schulte, managing director in Accenture's Life Sciences practice. "Appian's integration into the INTIENT Platform enables low-code workflow creation and management to accelerate the building of applications for our clients and ultimately for the benefit of their customers and patients."

